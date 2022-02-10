Chrishell Stause, star of ‘Selling Sunset,’ claims her mother ‘never liked’ ex-husband Justin Hartley.

Chrishell Stause, star of ‘Selling Sunset,’ says her mother ‘never liked’ ex-husband Justin Hartley.

In 2019, Chrishell Stause was married to fellow actor Justin Hartley when she first appeared on Selling Sunset.

Stause, on the other hand, is no longer married.

Stause claims that her late mother “never liked” her ex-husband.

In 2017, Stause and Hartley married.

Stause and Hartley were settling into married life during the first two seasons of Selling Sunset, and they even bought a home outside of Los Angeles.

The marriage, however, ended in the third season.

Hartley “blindsided” Stause with divorce papers less than an hour after announcing the split to the world, according to Stause.

“He texted me, and I found out.”

“The world found out 45 minutes later,” Stause said.

“I know people say we were only married two years, but we were together for six years… In a fight, that’s his go-to—like, ‘I’m out, I’m out.’ I despise impulsive behavior like that, but I always thought it was just an issue that we’d work through.”

Stause bought her own home and established her post-marriage life in the fourth season of the show, which aired in 2012.

Chrishell Stause, star of ‘Selling Sunset,’ admits her on-screen personality irritates her.

Stause’s autobiography, Under Construction, was recently published.

Her late mother Ranae’s lung cancer battle is discussed in the book.

Ranae passed away in July 2020, a few months after Stause’s divorce.

When Stause’s mother died, her sister inquired if Hartley had contacted her.

“I told her that he hadn’t, and that I wasn’t really expecting him to,” Stause wrote, “but that it was okay because mom never liked [him].”

“She’d never seen any of his shows, and she’d only seen a few episodes of Selling Sunset, so she just lived in a different world and wasn’t swayed by someone’s celebrity,” she explained.

At the end of the day, she only cared about how her daughter was treated.”

“I’m not sure if she called him Jacob on purpose or as a dig,” Stause said.

Stause has moved on from his divorce and is dating again.

Stause began dating dancer Keo Motsepe in late 2020.

They competed in different pairs on Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars, but they became friends behind the scenes and began dating.

After three months, however…

