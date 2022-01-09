Chrishell Stause sympathizes with fans of ‘Selling Sunset’ who are irritated by her personality.

Chrishell Stause Understands ‘Selling Sunset’ Fans Who Are ‘Annoyed’ By Her Personality

It’s time to be serious.

While viewers of Selling Sunset may have strong feelings about Chrishell Stause’s personality, she wants you to know that she completely understands.

“When people are annoyed by my personality while watching (hashtag)sellingsunset.

On Saturday, January 8, Stause, 40, tweeted, “Honestly, same.”

“I believe years of auditioning has triggered a strange part of my brain to be ‘ON’ when speaking to camera, and I’m working on it.”

“It’s hilarious.”

“But girl, just relax,” she joked in her social media message.

I’ll figure it out by the time we’re canned.”

Several social media users responded to the Under Construction author’s candid thoughts, asking if anyone had previously called her out and adding their own supportive messages about watching her on Selling Sunset.

To one fan, the Kentucky native replied, “You’re so sweet-thank you.”

“I didn’t mean to make it seem like I needed defending.”

So I get it. I was just laughing at how annoyed I get at myself when watching.

That concludes our discussion.”

The former soap star first made waves as the new real estate agent at the Oppenheim Group in season 1 of the Netflix reality TV show.

She’s grown into a major presence in the office and on set since then, and she’s developed strong bonds with many of her coworkers.

“Amanza [Smith] is always the one who’ll… she’ll pull you up on a bar, she’ll pull you up on a table, she’s so much fun,” the All My Children star exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2021.

“The three of us together is always a good time because we draw all of that out of each other, and then when we’re working, it’s like a different mode, and I love that we can kind of shed that and just be like, ‘OK, now we’re having a good time,'” she says.

Despite the overwhelming positive response to Stause’s Netflix show since its debut, she has faced backlash over claims about the show’s authenticity.

“I just got told that a story about my house came out, and it says Jason was the agent on it,” Stause explained on her Instagram Story.

