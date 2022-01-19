Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan Despise Thinking About Kate and Toby’s Divorce on ‘This Is Us’ Season 6, ‘We Definitely Both Try to Avoid It’

Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan Dread Thinking About Kate and Toby’s Divorce on ‘This Is Us’ Season 6, ‘We Definitely Both Try to Avoid It’

Fans of This Is Us know that Kate and Toby will divorce in season 6.

All anyone can do now is brace themselves for the heartbreaking moment when the two characters decide to part ways after many years of friendship.

Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate, has admitted that she and Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby, tried everything they could to avoid facing the sad reality.

Over the course of five seasons of This Is Us, Kate and Toby have had their fair share of ups and downs.

The couple, on the other hand, always seemed to be able to make their marriage work.

Their good fortune, however, does not appear to be indefinite.

The show jumped five years into the future to Kate and Phillip’s wedding day at the end of the Season 5 finale of This Is Us.

Kate and Phillip had a less-than-ideal meeting.

He portrays her music school boss, and on her first day, he made it clear that she was unqualified for the job.

Phillip, on the other hand, eventually realized Kate was an excellent teacher and welcomed her.

In the season 5 finale, he even persuaded her to keep her job at the school.

Fans did not expect Kate and Phillip’s relationship to develop romantically until the fifth season finale.

Kate’s remarriage, unfortunately, does not bode well for her relationship with Toby in Season 6 of This Is Us.

The couple will decide to divorce at some point in the final episodes.

And the heartbreak is only a matter of time.

Chrissy Metz spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the final season of This Is Us before it premiered.

She also talked about how she and Chris Sullivan are feeling about Kate and Toby’s impending split.

“It’s very upsetting to us,” Metz said.

“Even when we’re doing those foreshadowing scenes of what the relationship — or lack thereof — will become, it’s sad.”

I have a lot of faith in Chris, and he’s been such a great friend, coworker, co-star, and scene-stealer for me.

It’s extremely difficult.

We both make every effort to avoid it.

It’s like [painful groans].

Let’s not add salt to the wound because we know it’s there.

[giggles]”

Metz and Sullivan seem to have a lot in common with This Is Us fans who aren’t looking forward to Kate’s arrival…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.