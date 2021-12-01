Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson, stars of This Is Us, will host NBC’s Rose Parade coverage.

Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson, stars of 4, will host NBC’s live coverage of the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda to help ring in the New Year in a very special way.

Metz and Watson will host the telecast, which will be broadcast live from Pasadena, California on Saturday, Jan.

At 8:30 a.m., the first session will begin.

Beginning on radio in 1927 and televising the annual festivities in 1954, PT NBC is celebrating its 95th year of broadcasting the popular Rose Parade.

In a press release, Metz said, “I’m excited to be hosting the iconic Rose Parade in one of my favorite cities with one of my favorite people, Susan Kelechi Watson.”

“Metz, me, and the legendary Rose Parade…New Year’s Day doesn’t get any better than this!” Watson exclaimed.

As previously announced by the Tournament of Roses, the parade’s Grand Marshal will be Emmy-winning actor and literacy advocate LeVar Burton.

The theme for the 2022 Rose Parade is “Dream.”

Believe in yourself.

“Be successful.”

Both Metz and Watson have won SAG Awards for their roles as sister-in-laws Kate and Beth Pearson on the Golden Globe-winning drama series This Is Us, and Watson has also written an episode for the upcoming final season.

Every year, over a thousand white-glove volunteers devote over 80,000 hours to creating the parade’s jaw-dropping 75-foot long floral floats.

The floats annually entertain audiences with pyrotechnics, smoke, waterfalls, streamers, and bubbles, as well as thousands of performers, including 20 marching bands from all over the world.

The parade will begin with a flyover by a B-2 Spirit, followed by equestrian teams, the USMC Mounted Color Guard, and, of course, the Rose Queen and her Royal Court.

LXTV, a production unit of NBC Owned Television Stations, produces the Rose Parade.

(The NBCUniversal family includes both E! and NBC.)

