Chrissy Metz Says Kate Will ‘Always’ Love Toby Despite Divorce in the Future on ‘This Is Us’ Season 6

Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’: Chrissy Metz Says Kate Will ‘Always’ Love Toby Despite the Future Divorce

Many This Is Us fans are eager to learn why Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) divorced in season 6.

Even if they decide to part ways, it appears that they will continue to care for one another in some way.

Kate will always love Toby, Metz teased recently – here’s what the This Is Us star had to say about the couple’s “bittersweet” storyline in the final season.

Kate and Toby’s divorce was not shown on This Is Us.

However, in the season 5 finale flash-forward, Kate marries her co-worker Phillip (Chris Geere) five years from now.

Meanwhile, Toby has already appeared in a flashback scene at Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) future home.

As a result, if Kate and Toby are no longer together and Toby does not die, the couple will eventually split up.

Metz spoke with Extra about Kate and Toby’s divorce in Season 6 of This Is Us.

“I think the most difficult part is figuring out what happened,” Metz explained.

“I believe we saw the writing on the wall when Toby had to find a new job, the pandemic, and the birth of Jack, who has a disability.”

All of those factors have a significant impact on a relationship.”

Nonetheless, Metz hinted that Kate will always love Toby as her first true love, noting that her current husband has permanently changed her character.

Metz stated, ”

“Either people grow closer or they grow apart.

This is a difficult pill to swallow.

But I believe that the bittersweet aspect of any relationship is that the person with whom you are in a relationship changes you for the rest of your life.

And Toby has changed Kate forever, and she will always love him as her first true love.”

Metz continued to tease what will happen to Kate and Toby in Season 6 of This Is Us while speaking with Extra.

That was confirmed by the actor…

