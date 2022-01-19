Chrissy Metz Teases Season 6 Timeline on ‘This Is Us’: When Will Kate and Phillip Get Married?

Many fans were left wondering what this meant for season 6 of This Is Us when Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Phillip (Chris Geere) married.

Kate is still married to Toby (Chris Sullivan) in the present day, indicating that the couple is on the verge of divorce.

So, when will Kate and Phillip get together in This Is Us Season 6? Metz teased the upcoming timeline for future episodes recently.

Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’: Fans Believe One Detail from the Premiere Proves Kate and Toby’s Split Is On the Way

A flash-forward scene follows Kevin (Justin Hartley) as he practices a wedding toast at the end of the This Is Us Season 5 finale.

As the scene progresses, Kate appears in a wedding gown, revealing that she is getting married for the second time.

She will not, however, renew her vows to Toby.

Instead, Kevin meets Phillip, a coworker of Kate’s, inside the wedding venue.

Phillip then claims to be Kevin’s future brother-in-law.

Of course, this implies that Phillip and Kate will marry someday.

New photos from ‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Episode 3 tease the return of Jack Damon and Lucy.

The sixth and final season of This Is Us hasn’t shown Kate and Toby in total disarray, despite the massive shocker in Season 5.

Phillip and Kate’s love story has yet to be revealed in the NBC drama.

We’re only a few episodes into the new season, after all.

Kate’s love story will not begin in season 6, according to Metz.

Kate and Phillip’s romance, as well as Kate and Toby’s downfall, will begin soon, according to Metz in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Not yet,” Metz cautioned.

“[In] the first few episodes of the season, she’s getting to know him and seeing things about Phillip that she didn’t realize.

They appear to be getting along, but there is no romance — at least not yet.”

“The episode that I got to co-write — [episode]9, which is Kate’s episode — that’s going to be a massive turning point for Kate and Toby,” she continued.

Please be truthful.

Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’: Can Miguel Keep His Promise to Rebecca?

