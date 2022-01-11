Chrissy Metz Thinks Her New This Is Us Husband Is “Cheating” on Chris Sullivan

Chrissy Metz discussed her character Kate’s second marriage and why it’s been difficult for her in an exclusive interview with E! News.

Here’s what she said.

Season six of This Is Us may be the final season, but it’s only the beginning for Kate and Phillip.

Kate (Chrissy Metz) was about to marry her grumpy boss, Phillip (Chris Geere), in the final episode of season five, which was a major shocker.

wanted to know how we got here.

The fourth season’s premiere reverted to a still-married Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan), who were clearly having problems in paradise.

Toby, for example, sent a lot of gifts for Kate’s 41st birthday, but he wasn’t there for the majority of the day.

Yes, Kate is a single parent while Toby is away in San Francisco, so the surprise visit at the end was nice.

That’s got to cause a schism.

It didn’t help matters that Phillip had planned the sweetest birthday present for Kate: their students singing Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time.”

You’re not alone if you’re still having trouble with Ka-Toby’s ending.

Metz told E! News in an exclusive interview that she cried after learning of Kate and Toby’s divorce, adding, “Chris always jokes.”

“It wasn’t going to be Beth and Randall,” he says, and I respond, “I know, but does it have to be us?”

Though, as Metz pointed out, not all couples are meant to be together indefinitely.

She said of Kate and Toby’s relationship in season six, “People grow, evolve, and change, and if you don’t grow together, you grow apart.”

While Metz may not be happy with her character’s outcome, she admits that it’s a realistic conclusion, saying, “What I think is so beautiful about any relationship is that it changes you forever.”

So all of the wonderful things Kate learned from Toby, such as a love she had never known before from Toby, clearly contributed to the woman she is today.

And she’ll be able to carry that into her next relationship, which will be with Phillip.”

Having an on-screen romance with someone who isn’t her “forever and ever” guy is, of course, the most difficult aspect of it all for Metz.

Metz gushed about Sullivan, saying, “I just adore him.”

“And I owe him a debt of gratitude.”

As a result, I feel as if I’m cheating…

