Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Drop $5 Million on Modern L.A. Home

Chrissy Teigenand John Legendjust scooped up another house in the snazzy area of West Hollywood.

According to Dirt, the A-list set recently handed over $5.1 million for a 3,440 sq. ft. home that’s just a hop, avoid and a dive from their present house in the Beverly Hills. The house was developed from scratch and is thus geared up with all the features a famous household could need, including a Smart Home system and also drifting yards.

It’s uncertain what function your home will certainly serve for the couple, as Chrissy as well as John still live in their large manor, however it’s the best room for the recipe book writer to work. The residence developer furnished the residence with premium Miele home appliances and also a huge kitchen counter. What’s even more is it flawlessly transitions right into a roomy living-room that opens up to the yard.

When they’re not in the common locations, the family members can go to their corresponding spaces, as there are four bedrooms and four baths.

A great deal of big points occurred for the household today. Luna Stephens turned 4-years-old on Tuesday, which required a major event: Breakfast in bed!

Certainly, Chrissy prepared a marvelous meal from square one and also videotaped among the many moments they shared from the day. At the end of the clip, Luna yelled, “Thank you three, you’ve been great to me!”

In conclusion, the Legend-Teigen-Stephens’ have actually been keeping their followers thoroughly delighted throughout the coronavirus pandemic. John and also Chrissy have their particular TV programs that are on the air as well as proceed to upload tid-bits from their everyday life. So remain tuned!