Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Host Wedding for Luna’s Toys on Instagram Live

You’re cordially invited to Chloe and Nosh’s wedding…

When? Sunday, March 29. Where? Instagram Live. Dress code? Your coziest attire. Who’s officiating the wedding? Chrissy Teigen. Are there any special performances? Yes, John Legend and maybe Selena Gomez.

Who are these two lovebirds, you ask? They’re Luna Stephens‘ stuffed animals that are very much in love.

This morning, Chrissy took to Instagram to not only host Chloe and Nosh’s wedding but to give us a little update on what the bride and groom were up to in the moments leading up to their big day.

“We’re running a little bit behind on the wedding, the bride is freaking out,” Chrissy said in an Instagram Story. “It looks like 10 o’clock is an ambitious time, it’ll be on at 10:30, we’re going to try to get her out there but right now, she’s not in a good place.”

Meanwhile, Luna and John were busy setting up the aisle for the two lovebirds to walk down.

At 10:30 a.m. on the dot, the heartfelt (and hilarious) wedding reception began.

During the Instagram Live, Luna could be seen crawling with the bride and groom down the aisle.

“I don’t know how many of you have attended a wedding between two stuffed animals but what I’ve found is that they’re everlasting,” Chrissy said as the wedding ceremony began.

“Thank you for gathering here today on this very special day… well-deserved in what has become 26 weeks of an incredible relationship,” Chrissy went on. “As I said, 26 weeks ago began an incredible relationship… who knew that Chloe and Nosh would get along so well. They’ve loved each other since the first day they laid eyes on each other, we cherish the love that they have between each other.”

After Chrissy’s touching remarks, she invited John to sing a heartfelt tribute of Selena Gomez’s “Can’t Keep My Hands To Myself” which he sang in a robe.

“That was incredible,” Chrissy said after John ended his iconic performance.

Instead of rings, Chrissy invited Luna and John to merge two glasses filled with sand into one bigger glass as a way to symbolize their now “blended” and “wonderful lives.”

Lastly, Chloe and Nosh said “I Do” and were officially declared husband and wife.

Now we’ll have to wait and see what goes down at the reception.