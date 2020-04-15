Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Has The Cutest Response to Turning 4

Happy birthday, “beautiful” Luna!



Today marks John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s oldest child Luna Stephens‘ 4th birthday and the EGOT-winning musician paid tribute to his little girl on Instagram, posting a montage of adorable pictures over the last few years. “Happy 4th birthday to our beautiful Luna!” the proud dad wrote. “I’m so happy I get to be your father, teacher, friend.”

Indeed, the famous duo’s friends are also feeling lucky to know the adorable tot. “Happy Birthday Luna!!!! We love you!!!” Kris Jenner commented, while Modern Family‘s Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote, “We miss you!!”

The celebrations didn’t stop there. Chrissy gave her followers a look into Luna’s special day on Instagram Story, which featured breakfast in bed complete with waffles, fruit and flowers. “Breakfast in bed for my little Toons,” the model said. “Here’s to many more!” And Luna is certainly grateful. At the end of the video, she is seen sweetly adding, “Thank you three. You’ve been good to me!”

Very good, actually, In the past year, Luna has starred on the cover of Vanity Fair with her parents and brother Miles, made her modeling debut and danced alongside ballerina Misty Copeland.

And while she rang in her birthday last year at Disneyland with Princess Aurora, this year’s festivities will be a little quieter at home amid social distancing. But we’re sure it’ll be just as fun. After all, John and Chrissy really know how to throw a party, regardless of the occasion.

Just two weeks ago, the longtime duo hosted a wedding for Luna’s stuffed animals. Yes, a wedding.

“I don’t know how many of you have attended a wedding between two stuffed animals but what I’ve found is that they’re everlasting,” Chrissy said during her Instagram Live of the ceremony. “As I said, 26 weeks ago began an incredible relationship…who knew that Chloe and Nosh would get along so well. They’ve loved each other since the first day they laid eyes on each other, we cherish the love that they have between each other.”

Here’s to Luna’s big day being even more special than Chloe and Nosh’s!