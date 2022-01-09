Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Future Veterinarian Luna are spending the weekend together at a wildlife preserve.

Luna, Chrissy Teigen’s 5-year-old daughter with John Legend, had a special girls weekend.

Hungry for More’s author shared a series of photos from their trip to the San Diego Zoo.

“Took toons away for the weekend while dad has his own time with miles,” she captioned the photo.

“One day she wants to be a veterinarian and talk to zookeepers; she’s the easiest little thing to leave with.” “And we miss you, little bear!! We’re bringing you lots of dinosaurs!”

Teigen started her post with a photo of Legend and their 3-year-old son Miles taking a selfie while sitting courtside at a basketball game.

In the photos below, Teigen and Legend’s future veterinarian can be seen playing with a penguin, admiring a hippo, and proudly posing behind a “San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance” podium.

Chrissy Teigen (@chrissyteigen) published a new tweet.

Teigen also shared images from her husband’s and son’s outing, including a photo of the “All of Me” singer and Miles at dinner.

Then there’s their eldest, who is posing in front of a vehicle.

The founder of Cravings recently shared some of her favorite memories with her and Legend’s children.

“Time…to take a dump,” she captioned a series of photos she posted in January.

1.

The model ate, made funny faces, and had her two adorable children photographed on set.

While Teigen’s motherhood highlights reel is chock-full of adorable moments with her children, she also demonstrated how parenting can go disastrously wrong.

Luna, Teigen and Legend’s daughter, lost her first baby tooth in December, which she promptly threw down the sink.

“Luna lost her first tooth and the tooth fairy PROMPTLY dropped it down the sink,” Teigen captioned a video of a plumber dismantling the drain pipes under the marble countertop sink.

Teigen later revealed in a follow-up post that the plumber had discovered the tiny tooth down the drain.

“Oh s**t we found it on the camera!” Teigen captioned a black-and-white photo of a mostly inaccessible area of her home.

“Thank you, Lord, because I was in such a bad mood.”

Teigen did not provide any information about the tooth’s recovery or whether it had been extracted.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Future Veterinarian Luna are having a wildlife weekend.

