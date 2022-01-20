Chrissy Teigen Celebrates 6 Months of Sobriety: “More Present Than Ever” Chrissy Teigen Celebrates 6 Months of Sobriety: “More Present Than Ever”

Chrissy Teigen wrote on Instagram in January, “6 months without alcohol.”

Chrissy Teigen revealed on Instagram on Jan. 1 that she has kept her New Year’s resolution.

She has reached a major milestone in her sobriety at the age of 19.

“It’s been 6 months since I’ve had any alcohol!” she wrote.

“Honestly, saying it kind of sucks because, even though I don’t crave it anymore, time hasn’t exactly flown by haha.

I probably won’t be excited until I reach a bigger milestone, like at least 5 years, and I’m not sure if I’ll ever drink again? I have no idea what I’m doing, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos! ), and I am *happier* and more present than ever.

“It’s a lot of fun.”

Teigen, for one, is looking forward to what’s next.

“I’m looking forward to having my entire body reset in a year, then reevaluating to see what my new hopes and wishes for the future are!” she continued.

“Let’s get this party started,” says the narrator.

Of course, her husband, John Legend, is always by her side, saying, “I’m so proud of you, my love.”

Teigen has been candid about her ups and downs in sobriety on social media for the past year.

The model, who told Cosmopolitan in 2017 that she’d been “point blank, just drinking too much,” announced on her nearly 37 million Instagram followers in December 2020 that she’d been sober for four weeks.

In September 2021, she announced that she had completed a “50-day sober streak,” noting that “it should have been nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road.”

“I still don’t know if I’ll never drink again,” she admitted, “but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way.”

I don’t have any more fun, I don’t dance, and I don’t relax.

I get sick, fall asleep, and wake up sick, having missed out on what should have been a fun night.

I had a good time with it, and I applaud anyone who can enjoy it responsibly!!!”

Teigen gave up alcohol not long after television personality Courtney Stodden and Project Runway alum Michael Costello accused her of cyberbullying them in 2011 and 2014.

(While Teigen apologized publicly to Stodden, her team denied Costello’s claims…

