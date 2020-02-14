Chrissy Teigen Details the Hilarious Requirements To Get Into the Oscars Vanity Fair Party

Chrissy Teigen is spilling all the Hollywood tea.

In a hilarious Twitter thread on Monday, the star reminisced over the glamorous Vanity Fair Oscars party, which she attended with John Legend following the 2020 Oscars on Sunday.

One of the most star-studded events of the year, the annual party is a coveted invitation that boasts guests like freshly minted Oscar winners and countless other A-listers. And Teigen’s thread joked that there are a five things every celebrity must do before entering the shindig.

“The vanity fair party is of course the best and most coveted official post Oscar party,” she tweeted, “but u must complete or dodge 5 tasks before actually seeing the party or i assume you just go missing.”

In her next post, the mom of two referenced Mark Seliger‘s opulent Oscars after-party portrait studio and said, “The tasks: coveted mark seliger photo shoot. Everyone wants to do this and not everyone can. This is a fun task.”

Bringing up the video studio, her tweet continued, “Then u must enter the tomb of lasers and dance for a video. Then u must either stomp on the heads of the two social media pp or succumb to their demands. 1/773.”

Further details about this funny to-do list included making a fan’s day. Sharing a photo of her, Jessica Albaand another friend looking at Alba’s phone, the former model said, “Next, it’s time to use your power up to get on FaceTime with someone’s daughter. They will be a huge fan!!!”

“U must be very excited or they will tweet u,” she joked.

Last but not least, Teigen laid out the final requirement. As she tweeted, “Finally, u have met the head boss. Someone u do not recognize but must remember them. This conversation will be 18 mins long.”

And while these tasks may seem like a lot to do before even getting to the main event, Teigen said in her last piece of the thread, “it is worth it. thank u @vanityfair.”

Thankfully, the star completed all the necessary tasks and was able to have a grand old time at the party. Take notes, everyone! One never knows when their Vanity Fair Oscars after-party invite will arrive. Best to prepared!