Chrissy Teigen, DJ Khaled and More Stars React to the Viral Broom Challenge

Everyone’s getting in on the fun!

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last few days, you’re probably familiar with the viral broom challenge that has hit the internet. The challenge stems from the fact that thanks to gravity, brooms and other objects are able to stand upright on certain days of the year.

People quickly took to Twitter on Feb. 10, one of the days it worked, to showcase their brooms standing upright. It wasn’t long before many celebrities got in on the fun, and realeased their own videos of their brooms in their homes. Celebs like DJ Khaled, Ally Brooke, Ray J and Paula Abdul quickly took to the internet. Also, Chrissy Teigen of course had a hot take about the mysterious phenomenon.

“Lots of different fights to navigate on the twitter today. then just a lot of brooms,” she shared before getting some push back from fans on her post. “I have a thai broom. It does not balance.” While fans kept urging Teigen to attempt it herself, she doubled down on her stance.

“Don’t send me your dumb brooms i don’t care. we’ve confirmed it works, and sometimes it doesn’t, and I don’t care,” she wrote. But even Teigen isn’t immune to how polarizing a trend on Twitter can become, and eventually relented to fans intense passion of the challenge.

“I’m sorry. I got caught up in the heat of the moment and didn’t stop to think that the broom thing makes you happy, and that makes me happy. U may send me your brooms and again I apologize,” she continued. “I like the millions of interpretations and the guessing game and the passion around it. I don’t really like movies that don’t start arguments.”

The always inquisitive DJ Khaled took to his Instagram to showcase himself trying out the stance, and had a blast being surprised by the science and the theory of it all.

The same could be said for former Fifth Harmony member Brooke who seemed very amused by the experiment. She posted her own broom challenge video and her caption said it all. “OH MY GOD?!?! I REBUKE THIS,” she hilariously wrote alongside the video. No matter what, it’s all in good fun.

It’s always great to see famous people being just as amused by everyday science as the rest of the world. Celebrities really are just like normal people!