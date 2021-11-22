Chrissy Teigen is mocked for throwing a lavish K-Drama-themed party – but she’s missing the point about capitalism.

The brutality of Squid Game, as well as an underlying message about greed and capitalism, earned it acclaim.

456 players compete in deathmatches based on childhood games in order to win a cash prize in the Korean drama.

The K-drama by Hwang Dong-hyuk highlighted the social divide between the rich and the poor.

The Squid Game became a worldwide sensation, attracting celebrities as well.

Chrissy Teigen, on the other hand, is facing backlash for throwing a lavish Squid Game-themed bash.

The catered party with celebrities and elaborate set designs completely devalued the message of the K-drama.

Hwang took ten years to develop the popular K-drama because many studios turned down the storyline due to its ugliness.

Squid Game, on the other hand, had a deeper meaning for the director because it depicted his own financial problems, which many of the characters in the K-drama share.

Hwang explains that he and his family were in debt in an interview with The New York Times.

He read comic books to escape his situation and considered participating in the Games for the money.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Hwang halted work on the script after selling his laptop for cash.

The plot of Squid Game dealt with a variety of social issues, including high society’s abuse of power, poor people’s debt, greed, and social class division.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend went all out for a Squid Games party at her home, hiring expensive party planners to transform their decadent mansion into the set of the show.

A maze staircase, bunk beds, and large piggy banks stuffed with money were all present. pic.twitter.comhjG7CZByrK

‘I Wanted the Survivors to Look Like Gladiators,’ says the director of the ‘Squid Game.’

It’s no surprise that Squid Game’s popularity led to Halloween-themed costumes and parties.

Chrissy Teigen, on the other hand, has been chastised for ignoring the K-drama’s message about money and capitalism.

For friends and celebrities, she and her husband, Jonh Legend, threw a lavish Squid Game-themed party.

They hired party planners Wife Of The Party to transform their home into a replica of the K-drama’s set, according to NME.

Everything in their house was a replica, including the bunk beds, the pig full of money, the Dalgona candy, and servers dressed as red guards.

The infamous green tracksuit and Seong Gi-hun’s (Lee Jung-jae) tuxedo were worn by celebrity guests.

Fans, on the other hand, have paid close attention…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhot.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend went ALL OUT for a Squid Games party hosted at her house, hiring pricey party planners to turn their decadent mansion into the show’s set. There was a maze staircase, bunk beds, and large piggy banks stuffed with cash. pic.twitter.com/hjG7CZByrK — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) November 18, 2021