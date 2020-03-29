Chrissy Teigen, Jared Leto and More Stars Who Can’t Get Enough of Tiger King

Celebs are just as obsessed about Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness as many of you are.

The new Netflix true crime docu-series about Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joseph Schreibvogel, aka Joe Exotic, his big cat zoo and his murder-for-hire plot, has mesmerized the likes of Chrissy Teigen, Jared Leto, Cardi B and other stars, many of whom have been sharing memes online.

Teigen posted on her Twitter page on Thursday an altered Tiger King publicity pic showing and John Legend‘s 1-year-old son Miles Stephens‘ face photoshopped onto the face of Joe, who is cuddling a tiger.

Earlier, a fan asked Teigen, who stars in the upcoming Quibi series Chrissy’s Court, “Hey Chrissy! I got one for ya.. Did Carole Baskin feed her husband to the tigers or what? #ChrissysCourt.”

“It is my opinion that I believe someone named Don has maybe gone through a woman named Carole’s meat grinder for sure,” Teigen replied.

Cardi B also tweeted about the show on Thursday.

“They did Joe so dirty over and over again,” she wrote.

She also tweeted, “Who you think is more wrong ? Narcissist joe ? Or Greedy Carol ? And why ?”

Leto held a Tiger King viewing party on Twitter on Thursday and also shared a Joe Exotic meme bearing his face.

“Got my popcorn. Pressing play on #TigerKing Episode 1. Let’s do this @Netflix #JaredLetoCinemaClub,” he wrote.

“For the record I’ve seen the entire series. Hold on to your [hat emoji] and get ready for a wild [cat emoji] ride,” he said.

Dax Shepard tweeted on Wednesday, “If I don’t get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken.”

“Um, step aside, pal,” replied Edward Norton. “You’re way too young and buff and you know it. You could probably pull off Maldonado still, actually. Wouldn’t that be fun?”

Jax Taylor also replied to Shepard, writing, “I agree and I won’t even watch it, you are the only one for this role, from one Detroiter to another, please. #tigerking.”