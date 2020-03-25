Chrissy Teigen Just Traded Banana Bread for Lettuce With YouTube Star Chris Klemens

In a time when people are hoarding toilet paper and potatoes, Chrissy Teigen is proving there’s still some good in the world.

On Monday, the TV personality turned to her millions of followers on Twitter with an offer that was too good to refuse. “I’ll make a banana bread for anyone that has romaine lettuce. The trade will be made 6 feet apart and we will place the goods on the floor. no funny business,” she proposed.

While hundreds of people offered, Chrissy could only choose one person since she had just enough ingredients for a single loaf of her delicious banana bread. Ultimately, she chose to accept the lettuce from YouTuber Chris Klemens, who was one of the only people in the area to be in possession of Trader Joe’s romaine hearts, a package that includes not one but three heads of lettuce.

He proved he was good for his word by sharing a somber selfie of himself posing with the lettuce, in addition to a video that includes the time of day.

From there, the two made arrangements on how they will make their trade, taking the current coronavirus pandemic into consideration. Chrissy also quickly changed her offer into half a loaf of bread and two slices of pie, largely because of the needs of her husband John Legend. She begged, “Crap @ChrisKlemens I only have enough for one banana bread and john is not happy I’m trading it. Would you accept half a banana bread? please … my family. Have mercy on us.”

Chris responded shortly later, “Am I… fighting with John Legend over banana bread?? Lmfao yes that is fine.”

The next day, the two stars prepared for the highly-anticipated meeting. “Woke up today and said ‘okay Chris, let’s get this bread’,” the Middle Kid owner tweeted, pun intended.

Meanwhile, Chrissy spent much of Tuesday baking the famous banana bread and other baked goods, although she was dismayed to learn Chris and his roommate Andrew Lowe are vegans. She revealed she was ordering him vegan food, adding that he was “making out like a bandit.”

Then, finally, the moment came for Chrissy and Chris to exchange goods. The deal took place at a church parking lot in Studio City. Chrissy brought her kids’ toy car and Chris brought a measuring tape to ensure they followed the CDCs recommendation of staying six feet apart. John and Chris’ friend Andrew witnessed the switch to ensure it was a fair exchange.

At the end of the day, Chris scored with half a loaf of banana bread, two pieces of pie and a bottle of wine. Chrissy got her three heads of what Chris calls “three of the most mediocre” romaine lettuces.

One thing all parties didn’t expect to go home with: a new friendship. The Cravings cookbook writer tweeted: “It was so hard not to hug you both.”