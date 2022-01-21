Chrissy Teigen Meets Her New Puppy Pebbles, Whose Job It Is to ‘Protect Little Luna From Bed Monsters.’

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have welcomed a new four-legged addition to their family! The 36-year-old model shared a photo of her family’s new puppy, Pebbles, on Instagram on Wednesday.

Teigen wrote alongside a sweet photo of their small dog, who has a very important job in their house, “She is perfectly sweet and adorable and I *think* perhaps the best cuddler in our whole house.”

Teigen wrote about her and Legend’s 5-year-old daughter Luna, “She came to us with the job of protecting little Luna from bed monsters.”

Miles, the couple’s 3-year-old son, is also theirs.

“I’m happy to report there hasn’t been a single one seen (heard? no idea) since her arrival!” Teigen writes, “Give this girl a raiiiiise honey!”

Teigen continued, “Welcome to the family, tiny little Pebbles!” before expressing gratitude to Paw Works, a California-based animal shelter where she and her family adopted the pup.

Teigen’s post was timed to coincide with her six-month sobriety announcement.

“Six months without alcohol! It sucks saying it because even though I don’t crave it anymore, time hasn’t exactly flown by haha,” the mother of two wrote.

“I’m not sure I’ll be excited until I reach a bigger milestone, like at least 5 years, and I’m not sure if I’ll ever drink again?”

“To be honest, I have no idea what I’m doing, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, a lot less anxiety (no more benzos! ), and I’m *happier* and more present than I’ve ever been.”

Teigen went on to say, “It’s pretty cool.”

“I’m looking forward to having my entire body reset after a year, and then reevaluating to see what my new hopes and dreams for the future are!”

“So proud of you my love,” Legend, 43, wrote in the comments section.

