Chrissy Teigen poses topless after revealing plans for breast reduction one month after getting her implants removed

CHRISSY Teigen stripped off for a topless selfie video on Sunday following her decision to get her breast implants removed back in June.

The star covered her modesty with her arms and wore only a pair of skintight leggings as she danced in front of the mirror.

“Versace, Versace, Verscace” she sang, moving her hips from side to side.

The model, 34, previously revealed she wants more surgery on her breasts – but this time to get them reduced.

Chrissy made the confession on social media as she tried on a selection of necklaces.

Filming for her Instagram stories, she told her fans: “This is supposed to go over each t**ty, but my boobs are too low and yes, they are still huge.

“I think I honestly will do it again and have them make them smaller.

“I did not expect that they would still be this large.”

Chrissy is married to singer John Legend and they have two children together – Luna, four and Miles, two.

She revealed in May that she was undergoing surgery to have her implants taken out.

Chrissy was 20 when she initially went under the knife to enhance her breast size.

She commented alongside a topless picture of herself: “I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!

“So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

But despite being upfront about the procedure and sharing her recovery with her 30 million Instagram followers, the mom-of-two was forced to post a snap from her surgery to prove she’d had the breast reduction.

Standing in front of the mirror in a yellow bikini, Chrissy also showed part of her breasts to reveal her scars.

As she showed off her scars, she said: “A few of my friends keep having to tell people that I really got my implants out because no one believes it. Here are my scars.”

Chrissy then shared a very graphic photo of her post-surgery breast, which showed them with the cutting lines and covered in a blue surgical blanket.

She wrote on the photo: “Trust me lol”.