Chrissy Teigen ‘pregnant’ and ‘expecting third child’ with husband John Legend as she shows off her baby bump

CHRISSY Teigen is reportedly pregnant with her and husband John Legend’s third child.

She revealed the happy news in John’s new Wild music video, cradling her baby bump at the end of the song’s visuals.

John and Chrissy are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles, both of whom made appearances in the new video.

Vevo premiered the clip on Thursday with a tweet teasing the baby announcement, writing: “@johnlegend and @chrissyteigen drive us ‘Wild’ in the heartfelt visuals for John’s latest song with @garyclarkjr!”

They added: “Be sure to watch it now for a beautiful surprise!”

The cookbook author reposted the hinting tweet.

After meeting on the set of John’s music video for Stereo in 2006, the duo dated for a few years before getting engaged in 2011 and married in 2013.

They welcomed their first child – daughter Luna – in April 2016 and their second — son Miles — in May 2018.

Later that year, she told Us Weekly that she wanted to have “another baby” after Miles.

The Sports Illustrated model added: “I just want to go babies, back to back to back, but then I think maybe I want to have my 30s, really live in my 30s and not just be pregnant throughout them.”

Chrissy continued at the time: “I have a husband who truly loves the whole experience.

“He holds my belly at night, sings to it, wants to be there for me.

“I’m really lucky because some men start to look at you like a tool, I’ve heard, so I’ve been scared and don’t let that happen to me! But it hasn’t and it’s really good.”