Chrissy Teigen Reveals the Outcomes of Her ‘Eyebrow Transplant Surgery,’ Which Has Split the Internet

Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her ‘Eyebrow Transplant Surgery’ Results, Which Split the Internet

Chrissy Teigen updated the results of her brow transplant surgery on Instagram on Wednesday, December 29 — and her arches look amazing!

“Welcome, new brow hairs!!!!” the 36-year-old model captioned a short video showing her new-and-improved brows, sans makeup, to her 36.4 million Instagram followers.

The author of Cravings first revealed her brow transplant surgery in November, when she shared a photo of herself in the office of Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon Dr.

She explained her motivation for the procedure in a text overlay on the selfie, saying, “I never wear makeup if I can help it, so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery where they take hairs from the back of your head.”

Teigen shared a photo of her immediate results with her Instagram followers after her procedure last month.

“A little dark from the pencil,” she wrote, “but it’s so cool to have brows again,” she added, cautioning teens not to pluck off all their brows like she did.

Teigen’s brow transplant polarized the internet, as it does with most — if not all — celebrity cosmetic procedures.

It sparked outrage among critics, who labeled her “vain” and “out of touch with reality” for undergoing the procedure.

Teigen, of course, clapped back at the haters via her Instagram Story.

“WHY are people so f—king riled up over any little thing I do? You’re gonna give yourself a heart attack,” she wrote in a screenshot of an article detailing the negative response to her surgery.

Teigen isn’t going to let the critics stop her from sharing her brow transplant journey, as evidenced by her most recent update, which has gotten positive feedback so far.

“I’m determined to finish this on my own.”

“Thank you for sharing,” one person said.

“I’m here for the new brow hairs and glowing skin!” someone else exclaimed.

“Thanks for posting this! It’s nice to see and know about the healing process!” wrote a third person, to which Teigen responded, “I had a really good experience! Was super lucky.”

However, the final, full result will take a long time!” In other words, get excited: there’s more eyebrow transplant content on the way.

