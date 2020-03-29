Chrissy Teigen serves ‘justice’ – no matter how petty! – In Quibis Chrissy’s Court Trailer

Court is in session!

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Quibi has released the first trailer for Chrissy Teigen’s upcoming satirical courtroom -Drama Chrissy’s dish on Thursday. “data-reactid =” 14 “> Quibi released the first trailer for Chrissy Teigen’s upcoming satirical courtroom drama Chrissy’s dish on Thursday.

“Hello, I’m Chrissy Teigen,” she says in the trailer. “Have you been hurt at work – even if you were to blame? Did your roommate steal your clothes and try to sell them back to you? Did your ex borrow your phone and return it to you with a broken screen? You may be entitled to a cash settlement. “

In the clip, 34-year-old Teigen wears a judge’s robe, which is decorated with stacks of gold necklaces.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “” Has your neighbor hit your car after a long time? Did your ‘friend’ poison your houseplant? “she continues:” Get the justice you deserve in court, Chrissy’s dish. “” Data-reactid = “17”> “Did your neighbor hit your car after a long night? Did your” friend “poison your houseplant?” she goes on: “Get the justice you deserve in court, Chrissy’s dish. ”

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Quibi “data-reactid =” 25 “>Quibi

In the series, Teigen is the “judge” of a case with minor claims per episode. Her mother, who became a “bailiff”, Pepper Thai, keeps the courtroom tidy.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “RELATED: Every show coming to Quibi on April 6th – including Chrissys Court and J. Lo’s Thanks a Million“data-reactid =” 27 “>RELATED: Every show coming to Quibi on April 6th – including Chrissys Court and J. Lo’s Thanks a Million

And in this courtroom, Chrissy’s decisions are final and binding.

“Did we get it?” she asks as the camera pans to expose the set.

To keep the fans going until the premiere and to celebrate Quibi’s launch on April 6, Teigen will act as judge on the Internet on Thursday and resolve online disputes. Just tweet at Teigen and Quibi to represent your case.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Chrissy’s dish will premiere on Quibi in April. “data-reactid =” 31 “>Chrissy’s dish will premiere on Quibi in April.