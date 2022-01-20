Chrissy Teigen Shares That She’s Been Sober for Six Months and Is ‘Happier and More Present Than Ever.’

Chrissy Teigen says she’s been sober for six months and feels ‘happier and more present than ever.’

Chrissy Teigen is commemorating a significant achievement in her life.

On Wednesday, the model and TV personality updated her followers on her sobriety progress via Instagram.

Teigen, 36, shared a series of photos of herself smiling and posing on her deck, which were accompanied by a scenic view of the surrounding hills, giving off an invigorating, hopeful, and celebratory vibe.

Teigen wrote, “It honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time hasn’t exactly flown by haha.”

“I probably won’t be excited until at least 5 years,” she says.

“Sometimes I’m not sure if I’ll ever drink again? I have no idea what I’m doing honestly,” she admitted, “but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever.”

It’s a lot of fun.”

Teigen said she’s looking forward to “having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future!”

Teigen shared a photo of her beautiful Thanksgiving dinner with her family on Instagram in November, marking a significant milestone in her sobriety.

This year’s dinner was “the first time I have ever been able to enjoy everyone enjoying dinner!!,” Teigen said.

She wrote, “I used to start my thanksgiving prep with a shot of cafe patron (COFFEE TEQUILA), and I’d pretty much take another every couple of hours.”

“This year, I didn’t even make any crucial recipe errors! toot toot goes the horn! anyhoo, hope you had a lovely holiday. grateful for you and your love.”

