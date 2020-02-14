Chrissy Teigen Slams “Dumb F–king Tool” For Criticizing Parasite’s Historic Oscars Win

If you come for Parasite, you’ll have to deal with Chrissy Teigen first.

At Sunday’s 2020 Oscars, Bonj Joon-ho‘s critically acclaimed thriller nabbed the Best Picture title, making it the first non-English film to take home the top trophy. (It beat out Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood among others.) And while the cast’s microphone cut during executive producer Kwak Sin-ae‘s acceptance speech, the audience—including Tom Hanks and Charlize Theron—loudly protested until the talented group were allowed to finish.

Indeed, just about everyone wants to see Parasite relish in their well-deserved moment. That is, except for one Twitter troll. “A man named Bong Joon Ho wins #Oscar for best original screenplay over Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917,” wrote Blaze TV host Jon Miller. “Acceptance speech was: ‘GREAT HONOR. THANK YOU.’ Then he proceeds to give the rest of his speech in Korean. These people are the destruction of America.”

“‘These people’ are obviously not Koreans but those in Hollywood awarding a foreign film that stokes flames of class ware over 2 films I thought were more deserving simply to show how woke they are,” he continued. “That should be clear from the rest of the of what I tweeted about tonight’s production.”

For her part, Teigen would not stand for this disrespect. “What a dumb f–king tool you are, your family is embarrassed,” she wrote. “At gatherings they’re literally like ‘how’s Jon doing that little dumb f–k tool’ and everyone goes ‘yeah we don’t care he’s a f–king dumb s–t’ — come say hi if you’re out tonight.”

Soon, even husband John Legend chimed in. “Do they pay you for these dumb takes,” the singer tweeted. “Or is this something you do for fun.”

Thankfully, the duo didn’t let Miller’s words ruin their night. As always, they showed up at the Vanity Fair after party ready to slay the red carpet. While Legend chose a dapper black tux, the mom of two slipped into a gorgeous, sea-foam gown by Georges Hobeika. “Mom and dad are here to confiscate all the gateway drugs,” she tweeted, later adding, “every year we get older and older it blows my mind.”