Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna Makes the Most Adorable Modeling Debut

Move over, Chrissy Teigen. There’s a new model in town!

The Cravings author is throwing shade… with her newest sunglasses collection, that is. Chrissy has teamed up with Quay Australia for a second time, and her latest line includes 10 new styles in an array of frames and color combos.

To make the sunglasses launch even more exciting? The 34-year-old star’s daughter just made her modeling debut. That’s right, 3-year-old Luna Stephens is giving her famous momma a run for her money.

For the new campaign, the mother-daughter duo are twinning in the same chic outfit and flashy accessories. The two, who are adorably holding hands in the photograph, rock Chrissy’s newest shades. As for their fashion, they are sporting a matching baby blue swimsuit with a white button-down that is tied into a crop top.

From their drop-earrings to their headbands, the dynamic duo is too cute for words.

On Tuesday, the cookbook author shared a Twitter video of Luna autographing her campaign photo at the brand’s event in Los Angeles. The toddler’s dad, John Legend, was seen holding her up so she could sign her picture.

At the event, the mother-daughter duo kept the twinning theme going. They both were a vision in white, with Chrissy donning a satin slip dress that she paired with a matching white blazer. She tied her lewk together with nude sandal heels and a perfectly pink lip.

Luna followed in her mom’s footsteps and also rocked a white dress and even had a touch of pink gloss on! For the event, the toddler threw on chic heart-shaped sunglasses by Quay.

The little fashionista has proved before that she loves dressing up and picking out her own clothes.

“Luna. Styled by Luna,” Legend shared last month in a sweet Instagram post, along with a photo of his daughter rocking a bright red monochromatic outfit.

With her knack for fashion, it’s only a matter of time before the 3-year-old makes her solo modeling debut!

You can shop Chrissy’s sunglasses collection on Quay Australia’s site. The new goodies range from $55—$65.