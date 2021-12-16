Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Luna’s first baby tooth falls out, and Chrissy Teigen ‘immediately’ loses it.

After Luna’s first baby tooth falls out, Chrissy Teigen ‘immediately’ loses it.

Those special moments in a parent’s life can sometimes go awry.

Chrissy Teigen recently demonstrated this after her daughter’s achievement of a major milestone.

Luna, who is five years old, recently lost her first baby tooth, which Teigen revealed on her Instagram story on Monday.

Teigen captioned a video of a plumber dismantling the drain pipes beneath a marble countertop sink, “Luna lost her first tooth and the tooth fairy PROMPTLY dropped it down the sink.”

Teigen found a ray of hope when the plumber used a camera to get a better look down the pipe while she was upset about the accident.

Teigen wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of what appeared to be a largely inaccessible part of her home, “Oh s**t we found it on the camera!”

“Thank you, Lord, I was in such a bad mood.”

In the photo, she helpfully circled the baby tooth in red, though it’s still difficult to see.

Teigen did not say whether the plumber was successful in retrieving the priceless dental heirloom.

For more on Teigen and her adorable daughter, watch the video below.

