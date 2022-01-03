Chrissy Teigen’s new hairstyle in a ‘photoshopped’ photo appears to be identical to that of her friend Khloe Kardashian, according to fans.

Chrissy Teigen’s new hairstyle appears to be identical to her friend Khloe Kardashian in a ‘photoshopped’ photo, according to fans.

Chrissy Teigen’s fans thought her new hairstyle in an alleged “photoshopped” photo made her look exactly like her reality star friend Khloe Kardashian.

Chrissy, 36, flaunted her “new haircut” in an Instagram photo.

In the photo, the Chrissy’s Court star flaunted her straight blonde locks.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was also tanned and wore a plaid jacket.

“Snip snap,” she said again in the post.

Luna, five, and Miles, two, are Chrissy’s children with her husband, John Legend, 43.

Fans of the Lip Sync Battle co-host commented on how much she looked like the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum in the comments section.

“I thought this was Khloe!” one fan exclaimed.

“When I looked quickly,” another fan said, “it looked like Khloe Kardashian.”

“Anyone else think she’s Khloe at first glance?” a third fan wondered.

“I had to scroll back,” a fourth person added.

“I was under the impression it was Kim Kardashian.”

“Is this the Khloe Kardashian filter?” one commentator wondered.

Chrissy’s allegedly sexist remarks toward Courtney Stodden had made the rounds in the media.

Courtney claimed in an interview in May 2021 that the model had sent her horrific tweets and direct messages, including comments that allegedly encouraged suicide. Courtney is non-binary and prefers “they” pronouns.

Chrissy’s career suffered as a result of these remarks.

Chrissy’s previous “bullying” tweets directed at other celebrities, including Lindsay Lohan and Farrah Abraham, have resurfaced.

Chrissy’s kitchenware has also been taken down from Target’s website, as well as Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s.

In season 2 of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, she was also fired from her role.

She had been “cut” from all of Safely’s marketing before she left due to the bullying scandal.

Chrissy made a public apology and later apologized again in a Medium letter.

She told fans that she was “truly ashamed” of her “awful” previous tweets and that she was working on an apology for those she had hurt.

Chrissy called herself a “troll” and an “a**hole” for her bullying tweets, but insisted she was “no longer the person who wrote those horrible things.”

After the bullying allegations, the Deal or No Deal briefcase model gave her first television interview in October 2021.

Fans of the Today show commented on how surprised they were by her appearance, implying that she had a bad “lip job.”

“God, her cheeks do,” one critic observed.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.