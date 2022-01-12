Christian Bale Researched ‘American Psycho’ by Following Dangerous Wall-Street Guys to Unsettling Locations.

Christian Bale worked hard to perfect his performance as Patrick Bateman in American Psycho.

Some might argue that the hard work paid off, as Patrick Bateman is one of his most well-known roles.

Bale, on the other hand, admitted to hanging out with real-life Wall Street guys while researching for the role.

His newfound acquaintances, much to his surprise, were not dissimilar to the characters in the film.

When it comes to roles, Bale is known for being a bit of a shape-shifter.

The actor has morphed his body to fit the physiques of his characters.

To add gravity to his many roles, he’s slimmed down, gained weight, and bulked up.

However, American Psycho was the first film in which the actor began to bulk up for a role.

Bale told MovieMaker (via People), “I had never been to a gym in my life.”

However, the presence of Leonardo DiCaprio in the role may have served as an additional motivator for Bale to hit the gym.

As some may know, DiCaprio was offered a large sum of money to star in American Psycho by the studio.

According to reports, the total cost of the film was (dollar)20 million.

Director Mary Harron, on the other hand, would not have made the film without Bale, a fact for which Bale is still grateful.

Bale said, “She really threw herself on the sword for me.”

“I will always be grateful for that.

She is incredibly trustworthy and has stood by me the entire time.”

Both Mary Harron and Christian Bale were absent from American Psycho at one point.

The studio behind the film continued to believe in Leonardo DiCaprio as the leading man and wanted Oliver Stone to direct the film.

Bale, on the other hand, maintained his newfound physique, confident that the role would eventually come back to him.

“I told her, ‘I’m still going to make this, and I’m still going to keep prepping on it.’ And I’d call her to discuss scenes, and she’d be on a family vacation, and she’d say, ‘Christian, please, I’m trying to have dinner.’

And, I’m not sure if you’ve noticed, but there are other people working on the film now,'” Bale said of Harron.

Bale was determined to deliver a stellar performance after putting in so much effort and faith to land the role.

But he wasn’t only willing to put in the physical effort to become Bateman; he was also willing to put in the mental effort.

Bale went to great lengths to gain access to…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.