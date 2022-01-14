Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo’s boyfriend, is who?

Christian McCaffrey, a running back for the North Carolina Panthers, began dating fashion influencer Olivia Culpo in June 2019.

When the two started following each other on Instagram, word of their relationship spread, but the couple kept it quiet until October of that year.

McCaffrey, 25, made a name for himself as a projected first-round pick in the NFL when he was just 20 years old. He was drafted eighth overall in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers.

In April 2020, McCaffrey signed a new (dollar)64 million contract with the Panthers, which included a (dollar)21.5 million signing bonus.

They met through mutual friends, but the 2012 Miss Universe winner was hesitant to date another athlete.

Olivia Culpo, 29, was previously linked to former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow in 2015 and NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola from 2016 to 2018.

Her reservations faded over time, and she and McCaffrey began dating in June of this year.

On September 12, 2021, she shared an Instagram post showing her support for McCaffrey during the Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets football game, which the Panthers won 19-14.

On Thursday, September 23, after McCaffrey was injured during the game, Culpo posted on her Instagram stories, “Go Panthers,” and later a photo of her boyfriend on the field.

With numerous accolades, including the most receptions in NFL history, McCaffrey’s NFL record speaks for itself.

McCaffrey is also the first player in NFL history to have 50 rushing and receiving yards in five consecutive games, as well as the third player to have over 1,000 rushing yards and 100 receptions in a single season.

McCaffrey has 48 touchdowns, seven fumbles, and 3,587 yards on the ground since 2017.

Culpo is a socialite and model who was crowned Miss Universe in 2012.

She made headlines on January 14 when she was told to cover up before boarding a plane to Cabo San Lucas by American Airlines.

Culpo reveals her “inappropriate” outfit of biker shorts, a sports bra, and a cardigan in a video posted to social media.

She contrasts her outfit with that of another passenger who was dressed similarly.

Culpo had to borrow McCaffrey’s sweater to board the flight, which her sister described as “f***ked up” in the video.

McCaffrey was unfazed by the situation and shared a photo of himself on the plane with his arms tucked into his t-shirt on his Instagram story.

He said, “When your lady dresses indecently AF.”

“Exactly how the Titanic’s Jack died.”

