Christie Brinkley’s daughter Alexa Ray Joel posts a bathing suit photo

Alexa Ray Joel proved on Wednesday that she takes after her supermodel mother Christie Brinkley.

The singer posted a stunning swimsuit image for her Instagram followers where she proved she has her mom’s fantastic figure.

‘Happy Earth Day!✌Health, Healing, Serenity, Enlightenment, n’ Blessings To You All,’ said the siren, whose father is Piano Man hitmaker Billy Joel.

The 34-year-old Manhattan native also said the image was a flashback photo from 2018 taken by her mother Christie.

‘Snaps By Sparkly Sunbeam Mamacita @christiebrinkley,’ noted the brunette.

Last month it was revealed Alexa had put her wedding on hold.

The musician became engaged to Ryan Gleason in December 2017.

And though they never confirmed when they were planning to tie the knot, her mother Christie revealed the couple have delayed their big day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Everything’s on hold right now,’ said the supermodel.

Christie is currently staying at her home in the Hamptons, but Alexa – whose father is Billy Joel – isn’t with her as she’s been working on new music in New York City.

‘She has all her [music] equipment [in New York]. She’s been working on some recordings, so she’s been hesitant to leave all of that,’ the Dancing With The Stars vet told Extra.

And the 66-year-old supermodel is also separated from her other daughter, 21-year-old Sailor Brinkley Cook – who she has from her marriage to Peter Cook – as the reality TV star opted to stay away because she’s been mixing with so many people during the Dancing With the Stars tour and didn’t want to risk bringing the virus home to her mother.

Christie said: ‘Sailor was touring with Dancing with the Stars and she was meeting with crowds of people every night, hugging everybody so she said, “Mom, there is no way I’m coming home until I’m 100% sure I haven’t contracted anything.”

Meanwhile, Christie is planning to donate proceeds from the sales of her drinks line Bellisima Prosecco to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) such as facemasks and gloves for frontline medical staff.

She said: ‘If I can encourage people to lift their spirits, they can lift others, too, by having a Bellissima.

‘We’re doing this through a great organisation called Direct Relief. They’re doing a great job of mobilising and getting [healthcare workers] masks, all of the stuff they need to stay safe so that they can work to protect us.’