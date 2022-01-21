Christina Aguilera and Ozuna Debut New Single and Music Video “Santo”

Christina Aguilera and Ozuna have just released the year’s most popular song.

On Thursday, Xtina and a Puerto Rican singer released “Santo,” a new collaboration with a steamy music video.

Since last week, Aguilera has been teasing the project with sneak peeks of the red latex ensemble she wears in the video.

The reggaeton-tinged song opens with Aguilera dressed in a black ensemble and her fiery red hair in a Poison Ivy-esque garden surrounded by dancers.

Before Ozuna appears, Aguilera belts out, “Santo, sálvameQue te tiene’ perreandoVen, prueba, muérdemeQue yo te digo hasta cuando.”

Aguilera appears in a second cherry-red ensemble with ivy and flower-covered dancers halfway through the music video.

“Santo” is taken from Aguilera’s upcoming La Fuerza EP, a six-track Spanish-language EP that will be released on Friday.

She previously released “Pa Mis Muchachas,” a collaboration with Becky G, Nathy Peluso, and Nicki Nicole, as well as “Somos Nada,” which she performed at the Latin GRAMMYs in November.

Xtina referred to the project as “the first chapter…” when she shared the album cover and tracklist earlier this week.

Since 2018’s Liberation, Aguilera has not released an EP or album.

This is also her second Spanish-language project, following Mi Reflejo in 2000.

At the Latin GRAMMYs, Aguilera spoke with ET about returning to her Spanish roots with her new music.

“Words fail me,” Aguilera exclaimed.

“I’ve wanted to do this since I was a baby Christina, when Mi Reflejo was just coming out with ‘Genie,’ and all that.”

So now that I’m a woman, a grown woman, a mother, and have had the career that I’ve had, I’ve been able to really tap into what I want [to]write about on a deeper level with this.”

“Looking back at my roots, my past, my connection to my father, there’s so many different layers on this record, and I got so much material — I spent the entire month of February in Miami meeting the most incredible writers, producers, singers, and musicians from all over the world, and I just fell in love with music all over again,” she continued.

