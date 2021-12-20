Christina Aguilera celebrates her 41st birthday by posing NAKED, except for leather gloves, in sexy photos.

CHRISTINA Aguilera took off her clothes for a sultry photoshoot to celebrate her 41st birthday.

The ’90s pop sensation has recently come under fire for remaining silent during Britney Spears’ conservatorship trial.

Christina shared a photoshoot for her 41st birthday on Instagram on Sunday.

The singer looked stunning in a pair of black lace-up leather gloves as she posed naked.

With her long platinum blonde locks covering her exposed breasts and full-glam makeup, the Burlesque star gave the camera a smoldering look.

Christina wore a pair of oversized black sunglasses in another photo, covering her naked body seductively.

As she announced the start of her 41st year, the songwriter captioned her post, “XTINA XLI.”

The Back To Basics singer’s sultry photoshoot came after she faced backlash from fans last month for remaining silent during Britney Spears’ conservatorship trial.

Fans and Britney have slammed the fellow pop star for her lack of support during the 39-year-old’s arduous court appearances, as well as her “refusal to speak” about what she allegedly knew about the situation.

The Toxic singer called Christina out on Instagram after she was caught on camera walking away from a question about Britney’s conservatorship ending.

While attending the Latin Grammy Awards in November, Britney re-shared a video of Christina being asked by reporters if she’d spoken to the Piece of Me singer.

“I can’t, but I’m happy for her,” Christina’s rep said as she was pulled away by reporters.

“I love and adore everyone who has appreciated me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth is equivalent to lying!!!” the Criminal singer wrote alongside the video.

“I’ve been in a corrupt, abusive system for 13 years, yet why is it such a difficult subject for people to discuss?” she continued.

“I’m the one who went through it!!!! Thank you to all of my supporters who spoke out and supported me!”

“Yes, I do matter!!!!” the note concluded.

Fans rallied to Britney’s defense, expressing their displeasure with Christina’s lack of support for her former Mickey Mouse Club co-star.

“Why was it so hard to SPEAK UP FOR BRITNEY?!?!?!?!?” one irate social media user wondered.

“Disappointed in you once again,” another told Christina.

“There’s always TIME to speak for justice @xtina you talk about supporting women and yet you turn to look at your team to diffuse the question!” another tweeted.

