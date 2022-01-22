Christina Aguilera Promises Britney Spears That She’ll “Always Be Here” for Her

Britney Spears: Christina Aguilera Says She’ll “Always Be Here” for Her

Britney Spears has Christina Aguilera’s full support, despite any previous controversies.

On Friday, Aguilera appeared on The Enrique Santos Show and was asked if she had contacted Spears since the “Toxic” singer ended her 13-year conservatorship, and she responded with words of encouragement.

Aguilera, 41, and Spears, 40, have been friends for a long time.

Both were children when they first appeared on The Mickey Mouse Club in 1993, and went on to be successful pop stars.

“I never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for,” Aguilera said when asked about commenting on Spears.

“I couldn’t be happier for her,” she continued. “Every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for herself in whatever way she sees fit.”

Their backgrounds were similar, according to Aguilera.

“And yes, it can be freakin’ crazy growing up in this business,” she admitted.

“You know, if anyone gets that and understands what that means at that time coming up, it would definitely be her, and I will always be here to help.”

I love being able to connect with other women in that way… it’s more important than ever, now that we have the ability to connect, that we do so, and that we always feel unified.”

Aguilera has previously expressed her support for Spears.

Last June, after Spears’ powerful and emotional court testimony, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer publicly commented on her conservatorship battle.

“I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she’s going through these past few days,” Aguilera wrote in a Facebook post.

“It is intolerable that any woman, or human, who wishes to be in charge of her own destiny may not be able to do so.”

The most depleting, devastating, and demeaning thing imaginable is to be silenced, ignored, bullied, or denied support by those ‘close’ to you.”

“The harmful mental and emotional damage this can cause to a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly,” Aguilera added.

Every woman must be able to control her own body, her reproductive system, her privacy, her space, and her happiness.”

