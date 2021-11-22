Christina Elmore of ‘Insecure’ described the ‘weirdest audition’ that led to Condola Role.

Since Condola’s first appearance, many Insecure viewers have been ruthlessly picking on her name.

It didn’t help matters when she started dating Lawrence and then revealed she was pregnant with him, effectively putting an end to fans’ hopes that he and Issa would reunite for good.

Christina Elmore, who plays Condola, has acknowledged that her character has been given “creative” names by viewers, and recently detailed the “weirdest audition” she claims she’s ever had in preparation for the role.

Christina Elmore spoke to HuffPost shortly before the final season of Insecure premiered about the “weirdest audition” she’d ever had when auditioning for the role of Condola.

She explained that months after her first audition, she learned she had advanced to the chemistry read, which would take place the next day.

In addition, the actor portraying Condola would have to begin filming right away.

Condola benefits from Issa’s investment in Lawrence.

Christina Elmore, star of ‘Insecure,’ is’shocked’ by fans’ reaction to Condola’s decision to keep the baby.

She became even more perplexed after learning Lawrence’s Jay Ellis would pair up with her for the chemistry read due to the show’s crew attempting to hide the storyline.

The character’s name was listed as Lincoln Washington in the script at the time, she remembered.

Elmore went on to describe the elimination process, stating that women were either held in waiting rooms or dismissed after their chemistry tests were completed.

Elmore compared it to the reality dating show The Bachelor, where “you get a rose or you don’t get a rose,” noting that she was the last one standing when she found out she had gotten the part.

Issa and Condola were the brunt of the mayonnaise jokes.

Condolavirus, Conditioner, Credenza — come on, Credenza?!” the actor joked about the “creative” names fans have given her character, including “Condolences and Condolavirus,” “Condolavirus,” “Condolavirus,” “Condolavirus,” “Condolavirus,” “Condolavirus,” “Condolavirus,” “Condolavirus,” “Condolavirus,” “Condolavirus,” “Condolavirus,” “Condolavirus

While she admits she doesn’t “get too deep into it,” the actor maintains that she finds them “mostly” amusing.

Despite the fact that she worked with Issa, whom Lawrence dated for several years, Lawrence and Condola met at a baby shower and hit it off.

They had a brief relationship, which ended when he realized he hadn’t completely moved on from Issa.

