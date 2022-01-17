Christina Haack, HGTV star, responds to critics who say she got engaged ‘too fast, too soon’ to her fiancé.

Christina Haack, an HGTV star, slams critics for her ‘too fast, too soon’ engagement to her fiancé.

Christina Haack is a social media maven as well as a star on HGTV.

The television personality Christina on the Coast has been making headlines for her love life.

Haack divorced Ant Anstead in 2021, and later that year, she went public with boyfriend Josh Hall.

The couple is now engaged to marry, and some have chastised her for moving on so quickly from her previous relationship.

Haack is now clapping back at the haters and demonstrating her undying love for her partner.

Haack shared a photo of herself and her fiancé on Instagram while they were spending time together.

The beach provided the ideal backdrop for the couple to display their love.

Haack captioned the photo in an apparent dig at the critics who have chastised her for wanting to marry so soon after her divorce was finalized.

“Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah,” Haack

Haack added a heart emoji, a lock emoji, and a key emoji after the caption.

It appears that Haack and Hall are enamored with each other and that no one can take that away from them.

It wasn’t long before some fans expressed their support in the comments section, advising her not to listen to the social media trolls.

“Who cares what other people think,” one fan replied.

“All that matters is how you and your sweet children feel.

The rest is merely background noise.

“Ignore it because life is too short,” one follower commented.

“I hope you’re sure!! Too much too soon can burn you out,” a user on Instagram added.

“You are absolutely correct! Simply live your life and be happy! Nothing else matters.”

Another fan congratulated you.

“As long as you’re happy, that’s all that matters!” said one follower. “And you definitely seem happy!” said another.

“Exactly! Other than your kids, who cares what anyone else thinks?”

Another Instagram user stated, “At the end of the day, it’s your life to live.”

Christina Haack (@christinahaack) shared a blog post.

