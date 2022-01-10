Christina Haack of HGTV shares a sweet moment with her two sons while out in the woods.

Christina Haack is enjoying her time in Tennessee after purchasing a rural vacation home in 2021.

Christina of the Coast has been traveling back and forth from Southern California with her children.

Haack is the mother of three children, and she recently shared an adorable video of her two sons enjoying nature with her fans.

Taylor (11) and Brayden (6) are Haack’s children from her previous marriage to Tarek El Moussa.

With her ex-husband Ant Anstead, the interior designer has a son named Hudson.

Haack frequently posts amusing videos of her children, including one with her two sons.

Hudson and Brayen are seen in the video enjoying nature and playing with a newt on New Year’s Day.

The brothers’ interaction is overflowing with cuteness, and fans can’t get enough.

A fan replied, “Love it! Boys in the country with bugs and worms.”

“So cute,” a fan commented, “Hudson does whatever Bray does and he gets so excited.”

“It’s nice to see kids just being kids.”

It’s always the little things in life that make the biggest difference!! You have the cutest kids!!” commented one Instagram user.

Another fan wrote, “So precious just two boys enjoying the simple things in life!!! Absolutely love it! Moments like this if you could just hold onto forever!” God bless you and Happy New Year!!!

“It’s been another great day of playing.

Another follower commented, “I love seeing them outside together playing.”

Another Instagram user said, “Your family seems really good together! I’m happy for you!!”

