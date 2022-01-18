Christina Haack Reacts to the Backlash Over Her Relationship With Josh Hall

Christina Haack Addresses Criticism of Her Relationship with Josh Hall

Christina Haack is slamming critics who believe she and her fiancé, Josh Hall, are moving “too quickly” in their relationship.

“Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah..

..”

The HGVT star changed her caption to only use emojis by Monday.

Christina Haack (@christinahaack) shared a post.

“1.14.22 Building life together and enjoying some alone time,” Haack captioned another photo of him and Hall from their trip to the Montage resort in Los Cabos.

Fans speculated that Haack and Hall had already married because of the phrase “Love you Josh.”

“Honeymoon?! I’m guessing! Congratulations if so!!! Happy looks good on you, Christina,” one fan wrote in the comments, while another asked, “Is that a wedding band?” and “Did you guys get married today?”

She also changed the caption later, removing the date from the photo’s explanation.

Christina Haack (@christinahaack) shared a blog post.

Hall, for one, posted a photo of himself and Haack kissing at the waterfront resort with the caption, “True love is rare, so go for it.”

Face your fears if you don’t want to be controlled by them.

Time is valuable, so enjoy it.

The end of your comfort zone is the beginning of your life.

Never accept anything less than you deserve.

We only have one life, so make the most of it.”

Josh (@iamtherealofficialnobody) shared this.

Just four months after Haack announced their engagement on Instagram, the social media outrage has erupted.

The 38-year-old reality TV star posted romantic beach photos with her boyfriend, one of which shows her flashing a large ring.

She let her emojis, which included an engagement ring, speak for themselves.

“,” she captioned the romantic pictures.

Haack and Hall were first linked in July, a month after she finalized her divorce from Ant Anstead.

Haack later revealed that she and Hall, whom she refers to as her “ride or die,” met in the spring of 2021 and defended their relationship.

“The internet and social media are fantastic for running a business or staying connected.

