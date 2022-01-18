Christina Haack Responds to Fans’ Concerns That Josh Hall’s Relationship Is Moving “Too Fast” Christina Haack Responds to Fans’ Concerns That Josh Hall’s Relationship Is Moving “Too Fast”

Christina Haack Responds to Fans Who Ask If Josh Hall’s Relationship Is Moving “Too Fast” Christina Haack Responds to Fans Who Ask If Josh Hall’s Relationship Is Moving “Too Fast”

Christina Haack of Flip or Flop responded to criticism that her new romance with Josh Hall comes “too soon” after her divorce from Ant Anstead in a new Instagram post.

Christina Haack is unfazed by the outrage of others.

Some fans can’t help but share their opinions on the relationship as the HGTV star continues to celebrate her engagement to Josh Hall.

However, on Sunday, Jan.

Christina had a message for those who thought her romance was moving too quickly.

In her caption, she wrote, “Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah.”

Christina ended the post with a heart, lock, and key emoji, saying, “That feeling of pure bliss, those deep convos, love is what it is.”

In the month of January,

On the 17th, however, fans were greeted with a slightly altered caption that only included emojis.

Some fans speculated that Christina and Josh might be married after seeing the post.

On January 1st,

“1.14.22 Building life together and enjoying some alone time,” she captioned a photo of herself and Josh taken at the Montage Los Cabos resort on February 14.

Josh, I love you.” She later removed the date from her caption.

“True love is rare, so go for it,” Josh wrote in his own heartfelt post.

Face your fears if you want to be free.

Allow yourself to enjoy your time because it is limited.

The end of your comfort zone is the beginning of your life.

Never accept anything less than what you deserve.

We only have one life, so make the most of it.”

Christina’s representative has yet to respond to E! News’ request for comment.

Christina announced her engagement to Josh in September after a romantic getaway.

On social media, The Wellness Remodel author wrote, “You give me that teenage kind of love vibe and manly protection.”

“It’s a winning combination for a lifetime of joy and success.”

Thank you for reminding me of what life and love are like when technology is turned off.

Josh, I adore you.”

Christina was previously married for two years to Ant Anstead, with whom she had a two-year-old son named Hudson.

Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, are her children from her first marriage to Tarek El Moussa.

Christina can’t help but be grateful for all the love she receives as she runs her various businesses, including a new flooring collection.

“No…,” she says.

