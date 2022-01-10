Christina Haack’s kids are riding a Power Wheels car without a helmet on HGTV, and some fans are criticizing her.

Christina Haack’s kids are riding a Power Wheels car without a helmet on HGTV, and some fans are chastising her.

Christina Haack is a well-known host on HGTV’s Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast.

Millions of people follow the interior designer on social media and enjoy getting a glimpse into her daily life.

Haack has been dividing her time between her primary residence in Southern California and her vacation home in Tennessee.

The TV personality spent New Year’s in the countryside with her two sons and shared an adorable video of them that has sparked a lot of debate.

Haack rang in the new year in Tennessee with her family, and she’s been having a great time.

Her children can run around in the open space, and she recently shared a video of her sons Brayden and Hudson doing so.

Both children are seen in the video riding a Power Wheels toy vehicle and enjoying their time together.

However, some viewers have chastised the HGTV star for not equipping the children with helmets.

“This appears to be a good time.

However, mishaps occur.

Helmets are required, according to a fan.

“PLEASE…put helmets on them!” exclaimed one of the crowd.

“My friend’s daughter and her friend were in one of these and the daughter died, so wearing a helmet is a good idea.”

“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” one Instagram user commented.

Another fan inquired, “Where are their helmets? Please don’t let them do that activity without helmets!”

Not all of the comments were negative, and some retaliated against the fans who asked Haack to put helmets on their children while driving the toy car.

“I’ve never thought to put a helmet on my son in this slow-moving vehicle where he’s safe.”

“Mom shaming at its finest,” one fan commented.

“Stop wearing helmets!! It’s just a video of her kids having a good time in a slowpoke car.”

“They’re fine!” remarked one of the audience members.

“Comments about helmets make me laugh.

“They walk and run faster than that thing,” added one Instagram user.

Christina Haack (@christinahaack) shared this article.

‘Country Life Is the Best Life,’ Christina Haack says, and fans give her HGTV spinoff ideas.