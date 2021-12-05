Christina Haack’s Kids Have the Cutest Reaction to the Elf on the Shelf, and Fans Adore It! HGTV: Christina Haack’s Kids Have the Cutest Reaction to the Elf on the Shelf, and Fans Adore It!

On her shows Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast, Christina Haack has shared a lot of her personal life with HGTV viewers.

The interior designer has a large following who are inspired by her work on television. Haack also shares personal details about her life on social media, such as when she announced her engagement to realtor Joshua Hall.

Her children, on the other hand, provide her with the most adoring moments, and with the holiday season approaching, she surprised her children with a special gift.

Haack and her two sons, Brayden (6) and Hudson (2), shared a sweet moment.

The interior designer took a video of them as they prepared to see what she had in store for them.

Both of the kids entered the media room, which was showing Elf, a film starring Will Ferrell, on the projector.

Haack is overheard telling the boys that she brought them in to show them the movie.

This was merely a ruse to draw them in so they could see two elves occupying one of the theater seats.

“The elves got separated during the move, making it difficult to locate them.

They did, however, succeed.

Josh’s first experience with @elfontheshelf, and he nailed it,” Haack wrote on Instagram.

Hudson dashed to get the TV remotes, and Brayden was the one who first noticed the elves watching Elf.

Both children were ecstatic to see them.

Taylor, the eldest daughter, entered the room shortly after and read the note in which the elves explained why they hadn’t arrived.

“What Christmas is all about is their reactions,” a fan responded.

“Oh my gosh Christina, this is so cute! I loved how Hudson said Josh’s name, he’s really growing up,” one fan commented.

“Their reactions are exactly why I love doing things like this with my kids! They’re older now, and I know they know the elf secret, but they still enjoy the shenanigans, and I love that they want to keep the Christmas magic alive just a little longer!”

“Laughter and joy are the driving force for us as parents,” one Instagram user wrote.

“What a sweet video!”

