Christina Ricci says she was ‘dismissed, teased more’ in her misty costume for ‘Yellowjackets,’ and it’made me angrier.’

Christina Ricci claims she was ‘dismissed, teased more’ in her misty costume for ‘Yellowjackets,’ and that it’made me angrier.’

Yellowjackets tells the story of a high school soccer team of girls who are stranded in the wilderness for 19 months.

The Showtime series jumps between the mid-90s and 25 years later, and several of the characters, including Misty, make it out alive.

Christina Ricci, who plays Misty as an adult, talked about how she was treated differently when she was dressed in Misty’s hair, makeup, and costume.

Here’s what she had to say.

Samantha Hanratty’s character, Misty, is not a member of the Yellowjackets soccer team.

She does, however, help the team and coach with their needs.

And when the plane is attacked by Yellowjackets, she’s there to provide medical assistance and save as many lives as she can.

Misty feels needed by her peers for the first time, and it gives her power as a teen.

Misty is portrayed as an adult by Christina Ricci.

Misty’s desire for friendship — even as an adult — is fantastically conveyed by the actor, and she’ll go to any length to figure out what’s going on, for better or worse.

“She just always wanted to be included, wanted to be liked, wanted to be a part of things and was just rejected time and time again,” Ricci says of her character to Entertainment Weekly.

“But then she gets a taste of something that satisfies that need when they’re stranded.”

It’s like how they always say that teenagers are so vulnerable because they want so much.”

Christina Ricci and Samantha Hanratty discussed their time on the Yellowjackets as Misty.

They both noticed that having Misty’s hair and dressing in Misty’s clothes caused people to treat them differently.

“People treated me differently the second I put the wig and glasses on,” Ricci told Interview Magazine.

Hanratty agreed and expressed her feelings in the same way.

“I was dismissed, and I was teased even more,” Ricci continued.

“It was fascinating.”

It infuriated me even more.

I know we talked about how we were going to play Misty differently — I was going to use a lot of passive aggression, while you were going to channel the rage that comes from being dismissed for 40 years.”

Hanratty also revealed that while filming, she saw a therapist.

She discussed the various options with the therapist…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.