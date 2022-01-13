Christina Ricci’s husband chose the name of their newborn daughter without consulting her.

Christina Ricci’s husband chose the name for their newborn daughter without consulting her.

When it came to naming their newborn daughter, Christina Ricci and her husband, Mark Hampton, weren’t exactly on the same page.

Ricci revealed on Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she and her husband had decided to name their daughter Cleo, but that when she was getting ready for her C-section, her husband brought up a detail she hadn’t considered before.

“Well, we’re going to give her a full name, right? And then the nickname is Cleo,” Ricci remembers her husband saying.

“And I said, ‘Cleopatra?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, the full name is Cleopatra.’ And I said, ‘OK, fine.’

We’ll talk about it later,’ but then he got so excited that he posted it on Instagram, and media outlets picked up on the fact that her full name is Cleopatra Ricci Hampton, so I was like, ‘I guess we named her Cleopatra,'” I said.

“We’ll figure this out later,” Ricci jokes, adding, “I was like, ‘We’ll figure this out later.’ And he figured it out while I was in recovery.”

When Hampton shared the news on Instagram, he wrote, “My heart has exploded.”

@riccigrams and baby Cleo are doing great, and we’re all getting some rest after such an exciting morning.. welcome to the world, baby Cleopatra Ricci Hampton.”

Mark Hampton (@markhamptonhair) shared this.

From a previous relationship, Ricci has a 7-year-old son named Freddie Heerdegen.

According to her, the young boy has taken to being a big brother.

“He adores being a big brother.

Freddie “kisses her all the time,” she says.

“He doesn’t like the lack of sleep and chaos in the house, but he’s doing his best.”

She also says that sleep deprivation is much more difficult for her in her 40s than it was when she was younger.

“I had Freddie when I was 34 and I was like, ‘Oh, no problem,’ but it’s a lot harder when you’re older,” she says of not getting enough sleep.

“I’m 41 years old, and I thought they were joking when they said that, but they weren’t.”

