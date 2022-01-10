Christine and Kody Brown of Sister Wives had a falling out.

Christine and Kody Brown of Sister Wives divorced for what reason?

Christine Brown, a REALITY TV star, spoke out in November about why she divorced her husband of 25 years.

Christine, a member of TLC’s Sister Wives, is speaking out about her decision to divorce Kody.

Sister Wives is a TLC reality television show about Kody Brown and his four wives.

The show documents the Browns and their combined 18 children, giving viewers an inside look at the unusual world of a polygamist family.

Season 16 of the show premiered on November 21, 2021, after its initial premiere on September 26, 2010.

Christine, 49, announced on November 2 on Instagram that she and her husband, Kody, 52, were divorcing after years of marital strife.

“Kody and I have grown apart after over 25 years together, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote.

“As we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family, we’ll continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives.”

“At this time, we ask for your patience and kindness as we navigate this stage in our family’s life.”

Christine Brown, with love.”

Following Christine’s announcement, Kody issued his own statement on Twitter.

“Christine’s decision to leave is filled with regret,” Kody wrote.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for her because we spent so many years together.”

“Even though we’re on different paths now, we’ll always be committed parents,” says the couple.

Christine chose to spend the holidays with her family in Utah rather than with Kody and her sister wives.

Christine made the decision after Kody imposed Covid-19 restrictions prior to the holiday, which she said she couldn’t and wouldn’t agree to.

During Sunday’s episode, Kody said, “It’s as much respect as it is loyalty, I suppose.”

“Respect is how you love a man.”

So I’m just sitting here enjoying where I am and who is with me.”

Christine, on the other hand, said that spending a quiet Christmas with her family was “cozy and drama-free.”

Christine said in the January 2 episode, “I like my independence.”

I truly believe that.

It’s fine when Kody is nearby.

“When he’s not around, we tend to have more fun.”

After it was revealed that Kody had sold the family home to Christine, speculation about Christine and Kody’s breakup began in November 2020.

Christine moved to Utah a few months later, leaving Kody and her sister wives Meri, 50, Janelle, 52, and Robyn, 43, in Arizona.

Then it’s in…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.