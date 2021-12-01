Christine and Kody’s Tensions Reach a Breaking Point on Sister Wives

Christine Brown, star of Sister Wives, tells husband Kody how she feels about their ongoing issues in an emotional conversation.

Christine Brown is no longer affected by the ups and downs in her life.

In this exclusive clip from the December episode of Sister Wives,

Christine and her husband, Kody Brown, discuss the rift in their marriage and how the state of Utah played a role in it in episode 5.

Though the conversation starts off well, with Kody admitting that he ignored her feelings about moving to the Beehive State, Christine makes it clear that the damage has already been done.

“What a stupid word he’s using,” Christine exclaims in a confessional.

Stoic? He’s a jerk.

The Stoics are a philosophical school of thought.

You wish you could be a stoic.”

Christine goes on to say that she has no desire to communicate with Kody and that she “doesn’t believe a word that comes out of his mouth.”

Christine eventually comes to the conclusion that Kody isn’t sorry for shutting her down.

It probably doesn’t help that Kody isn’t telling her the truth about the other wives’ feelings about moving.

“I don’t know if I can ride this emotional roller coaster,” Christine somberly admits after Kody admits that relocating to Utah is out of the question.

Christine recently celebrated her first holiday without her husband, to whom she was never legally married.

The TLC star announced her breakup with Kody in early November.

“Kody and I have grown apart after more than 25 years together, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote on Instagram in November.

“As we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family, we will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives.

As we navigate through this stage in our family, we ask for your patience and kindness at this time.”

Watch the exclusive sneak peek above for a glimpse of the Brown family drama.

Sister Wives is a TLC show that airs every Sunday at 10 p.m.

