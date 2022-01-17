Christine Blames Kody Brown for Favoritism With Robyn and Her Kids on ‘Sister Wives’

Christine Brown criticizes Kody Brown’s “apparent” favoritism toward his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, and her children on Sister Wives, which aired on January 16.

The entire coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown has been spent at Robyn’s house, putting strain on Kody’s relationships with his other wives and children.

During Kody’s conversation with Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Brown, Janelle’s son, he claims that some of his wives and children do not respect him.

Kody has spent all of his time at Robyn’s house with her children since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Kody has spent nearly every day for the last nine months at Robyn’s house and hasn’t seen his other children, which has made him envious.

“It’s hard for the girls to respect their father when they see he has favorites,” Christine tells the cameras.

And they’re struggling with how obvious it is that he’s more at ease in some places than others.”

“I think the problem here is whether I’m being respected in my home or not,” Kody says during his conversation with Gabe. He also reveals that Robyn is his “obedient wife,” while his other wives, Janelle and Christine, do not blindly follow his rules.

“I’ll tell you something that Robyn has done from the very beginning of coming into our family,” he says to the cameras.

‘We’re going into this family,’ she told her kids as she sat them down.

You will treat this family with respect.

You’ll accept this family and treat the parents with respect.

And you’ll look up to Kody as if he were your father.”

“I have other households that have never established those rules,” he says.

“I used to be that wife,” Christine says in the episode, adding, “I used to be super, like ‘Anything you want, anything you say, whatever you want.'”

That wife was once me.

“I’m the head of my house now,” she says.

Yes, I am.

I’m the one who’s in the room.

“I’m the only one who’s here.”

Christine reveals in the preview for the upcoming Sister Wives episode on January 23 that Kody wants a platonic marriage.

“He said, ‘I’m not interested in having an intimate marriage anymore,'” she says.

“I am not OK with staying in a marriage where there is no intimacy,” Christine declares to the cameras, before Kody reveals that Christine has left…

