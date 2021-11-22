Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s Ups and Downs Throughout the Years on Sister Wives

Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s Ups and Downs Over the Years on Sister Wives

When the number five turns into four

Christine Brown’s announcement that she and her husband, Kody Brown, had ended their marriage came as a shock to Sister Wives viewers who had been following the family since 2010.

The TLC personality revealed the news on Instagram in November 2021, just before the season 16 premiere of the TLC show.

Kody and I have grown apart after more than 25 years together, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote at the time.

“As we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family, we’ll continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives.”

Aspyn (born March 1995), Mykelti (born June 1996), Gwendlyn (born October 2001), Ysabel (born June 2003), and Truely (born April 2010) are the couple’s six children. Paedon (born August 1998) is their son.

Christine, who was raised in a polygamous family, said she decided at the age of 19 that she wanted to be a part of a plural marriage during the Sister Wives series premiere in September 2010.

She said at the time, “For a good time of my life, I honestly wanted sister wives more than a husband.”

“I’m looking for the entire family.”

I wasn’t just looking for Kody.

“No, I wanted everything,” says the narrator.

She knew she wanted to be a third wife, not their first or second, as soon as she realized she wanted to be a part of a polygamous family.

During one confessional scene, she said, “They actually say if you’re having problems, like when you have two wives… marry a third because they’ll even it out.”

“I never wanted to be first because I didn’t want to be married to a single man.”

Then I didn’t want to be a second because I didn’t want to be the wedge in the relationship.

I’d only ever wanted to be third because it sounded like the most straightforward.”

Christine was thrilled to be Kody’s third wife, but she struggled at first with the addition of the fourth, Robyn Brown, who married him in May 2010.

Since April 1990, he’s been married to Meri Brown, and since January, he’s been married to Janelle Brown.

