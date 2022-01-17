Christine Brown Leaves Kody and Packs His Things in ‘Sister Wives’

Christine Brown Leaves Her Marriage to Kody and Packs His Things in ‘Sister Wives’

Christine Brown decides to end her marriage after Kody Brown discusses their relationship seriously on Sister Wives on January 16th.

The star of Sister Wives packs his belongings and places them in the garage.

Christine tells the cameras that she and Kody are done during the preview for the upcoming Sister Wives episode on January 23.

“We’re done,’ she says.

“We’re not going to hang out together anymore.”

Christine reveals that Kody is retaliating against Meri.

‘He said, ‘I am not interested in having an intimate marriage anymore,” she explains. Sister Wives fans will recognize what Kody is doing because he did the same thing with Meri.

Christine, on the other hand, agrees with Meri: “I am not OK with staying in a marriage where there is no intimacy.”

In the trailer, Kody is filming on his phone in Christine’s garage.

“While I was at Christine’s house, I went out to the garage,” he says, pointing to boxes labeled “Kody’s books” and “Kody’s clothes.”

“I guess I’ve been moved out of the house,” Kody says to the camera, as Christine tries to tell her and Kody’s six children the news.

“I don’t know what to tell my kids,” she admits.

Because Janelle and Christine have not been following his rules, Kody struggles to be “head of the house” or “head of the family” in the Jan 16 episode.

“I used to be that wife,” Christine tells the cameras, referring to Robyn as the “obedient wife.”

“I used to be super, like ‘Anything you want,'” she continues.

You can say whatever you want.

You can call me whatever you want, but I was that wife.

“And I’m no longer,” she says, “I’m the head of my house.”

I’m one of them.

I’m the one who’s here right now.

“I’m the only one who’s here.”

Christine reveals that her children believe Kody favors certain people because of how much time he spends at Robyn’s house.

“When the girls see their dad has favorites, it’s difficult for them to respect him,” she says.

And they’re struggling with how obvious it is that he’s more at ease in some places than others.”

Fans of Sister Wives are eager to learn more about Christine and Kody’s divorce.

Sister Wives airs new episodes every Sunday on TLC and Discovery(plus).

