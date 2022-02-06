Christine Brown of Sister Wives claims her husband Kody REFUSED to assist her when she was ‘overwhelmed’ with family responsibilities.

Christine Brown of Sister Wives claims her husband Kody REFUSED to assist her when she was ‘overburdened’ with family responsibilities.

Christine Brown of SISTER WIVES claimed that her husband Kody REFUSED to help her when she was “overwhelmed” with their family.

In November 2021, the 49-year-old confirmed that she and Kody had divorced.

Christine reflected on being a “basement wife” in a clip from a recent episode of Sister Wives.

“I didn’t know about basement wives at the time,” she explained.

“I had no idea it was anything.”

Christine thought she was at the bottom of the totem pole when it came to Kody’s wives as the “basement wife.”

Meri, 51, Janelle, 52, and Robyn, 43, are also married to Kody, 53.

Christine continued, “I chose to just let it happen and to be weaker,” as she reflected on her position in the Brown family.

She admitted that being weak was “easier,” but that she “lost herself” in the process.

“I put everyone first most of the time,” the Sister Wives star continued.

I set aside whatever Kody required.”

Christine claimed that she played the role of “peacemaker,” which left her “running on fumes.”

She then thought back on her conversation with Kody about asking for help, which he refused to do.

Kody claimed that she had broken one of their “agreements,” which included the idea that family comes first at all times.

Christine confirmed her split from Kody after months of rumors.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote on social media.

The current season of the TLC show has documented their breakup, providing insight into how Kody and the other wives feel about Christine’s decision.

“I don’t see why giving up is an option when you haven’t actually tried,” Robyn said during a recent teaser, referring to Christine’s departure.

Kody had previously spoken out about Christine’s alleged “betrayal” in an episode.

The Brown patriarch said during a confessional that he wasn’t sure if Christine’s split was “a phase or if this is just awakening.”

“She’s been telling wives and adult children for years that she wants to leave me,” he claimed.

Kody claimed she had “murdered our intimacy with betrayal,” according to him.

As soon as the episode aired, fans took to Twitter to blast Kody for his remarks.

Several supporters sided with Christine and claimed that Kody was “playing the victim.”