Christine Brown of Sister Wives is praised by fans as she poses in new photos and declares, “I can handle anything,” following Kody’s split.

Christine Brown, star of Sister Wives, is praised by fans after posing in new photos and declaring, “I can handle anything,” following her split from Kody.

Christine Brown of Sister Wives was praised by her fans after she posed in new photos and said, “I can handle anything,” following her divorce from husband Kody Brown.

Christine, 48, flaunted her colorful outfit from Lula Roe, a women’s clothing brand, on Instagram.

The Sister Wives star posed on her front porch in a blue and purple “lulu suit” in the first photo.

The reality star ruffled her long blonde hair with her fingers in the second photo.

She grinned broadly at the camera.

“As long as I can wear this today, I can handle anything!” Christine wrote.

Sister Wives fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the TV star on her appearance.

“You look great, Christine,” one fan said.

“Kody, I’m so glad you left.”

“You appear to be in good spirits,” one fan wrote.

“That smile says it all,” a third fan added.

“Happiness looks great on you!” said a fourth person.

“You look absolutely stunning Christine,” said one commentator.

Christine confirmed in November 2021 that she and Kody had divorced after months of rumors.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she said in a statement published on social media.

Christine had expressed her desire to return to Utah on the show, prompting the divorce.

Kody, on the other hand, was uninterested, prompting his wife to make a decision and leave without him.

In 1994, she married Kody for the third time and became his third wife.

Robyn, Janelle, and Meri are among Kody’s other wives.

Meri, 50, is divorced from her polygamist husband and married to Kody in 1990.

Christine confessed her feelings in an Instagram Story in November 2021, saying, “It’s absolutely crazy.”

It’s as if I require chaos to function.

So strange.”

“Car confession! Does it feel like, to everyone else, the more I have to do in a day, the more effective I am?” the TV personality explained.

“It feels like I get so much done when I have a huge list of things to do and I’ve made a schedule and really, really had a plan.”

“However, on days when I don’t have as much to do,” Christine concluded, “I don’t think I get much done.”

Christine and Janelle, 52, had plans to spend Thanksgiving away from the family, which Robyn, 43, was “frustrated, sad, and hurt” about.

This is Kody’s fourth…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.