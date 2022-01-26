Christine Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ raised (dollar)50,000 on her own (with the help of fans) for Ysabel’s surgery on her own.

Christine Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ raised (dollar)50,000 on her own (with the help of fans) for Ysabel’s surgery.

Christine Brown is overjoyed to be able to give her daughter, Ysabel Brown, the major back surgery she has needed for years due to her scoliosis.

Christine, on the other hand, appears to have raised the (dollar)50,000 needed for Ysabel’s surgery on her own.

Christine’s daughter, Ysabel, had major back surgery for her scoliosis during Season 16 of Sister Wives.

Christine and Ysabel had to travel to the doctor in New Jersey for the specialized surgery.

To straighten the spine, fibers were attached to it.

She gained a few inches in height as a result of the procedure.

“Being more pain-free, driving without pain, waking up without pain, going to bed, and being able to breathe without pain,” Ysabel said when asked what she was most looking forward to after surgery.

Ysabel had been in pain for years due to her scoliosis, Christine explained.

“There’s nothing I can do to help Ysabel except get her this surgery,” she says.

Christine, according to The Sun, posted a video on her personal Facebook page thanking her fans for buying her LuLaRoe clothing.

Her fans’ support made it possible for her to pay for the surgery’s downpayment.

“What you guys are doing by helping me so much with my purchases is you are helping me get something done,” Christine says in the video.

“One of my daughters needs surgery,” the Sister Wives star revealed.

For the surgery, I’ll need (dollar)50,000 as a down payment.

You’re all assisting me in making it happen.

Thank you so much.

I decided to just work hard because (dollar)50,000 for a down payment was so daunting.”

“We’re halfway there!” Christine continued, “I don’t know how we’d be able to get the surgery she needs if it weren’t for LuLaRoe.” Christine concluded, “I don’t know how we’d be able to get the surgery she needs if it weren’t for LuLaRoe.”

“Thank you so much!” I exclaim.

Kody disappointed Christine, Ysabel, and the rest of the Sister Wives cast when he decided not to go to New Jersey for the surgery this season.

Despite Ysabel’s insistence that he be present, he believed it was too dangerous.

He also stated that he did not want to spend time away from the younger children, Solomon and Ariella, because they required his attention.

Rather than traveling and being quarantined, Kody chose to stay at home with…

